Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Falling After Hours

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) slashed its stake in the chip giant.

What Happened: According to a new regulatory filing, Berkshire cut its stake in Taiwan Semi by 86.2%. The firm still owns 8.29 million American depositary shares.

The move comes after Buffett purchased 60 million shares of Taiwan Semi worth $4.6 billion in the third quarter, which was by far his largest purchase in the quarter.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semi has a 52-week high of $124.61 and a 52-week low of $59.43.

The stock was down 3.92% after hours at $94.12, according to Benzinga Pro.

