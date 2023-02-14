ñol


Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Falling After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 14, 2023 5:40 PM | 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) slashed its stake in the chip giant.

What Happened: According to a new regulatory filing, Berkshire cut its stake in Taiwan Semi by 86.2%. The firm still owns 8.29 million American depositary shares. 

The move comes after Buffett purchased 60 million shares of Taiwan Semi worth $4.6 billion in the third quarter, which was by far his largest purchase in the quarter

Check This Out: How Warren Buffett's Fund Manager Turned $70K Into $264M: 'In A Perfect World, Nobody Would Know About This'

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semi has a 52-week high of $124.61 and a 52-week low of $59.43.

The stock was down 3.92% after hours at $94.12, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Taiwan Semi.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

