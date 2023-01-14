Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Dogecoin Millionaire's Plan To Buy More Cardano

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The three major indexes are off to a strong start in 2023. The S&P 500 climbed 2.67% this week, the Dow was up 2%, and the Nasdaq surged by 4.82%. The crypto market has also taken a bullish turn, as Bitcoin BTC/USD spiked to over $21,000 on Friday night.

Earlier this week, the Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 6.5% in December, down from a 7.1% increase in November and in line with economist estimates. Thursday's report also showed Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 5.7% in December, also in line with the expectations of economists.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Is Tesla The New Meme Stock In Town? Retail Interest Surges To Record High Amid Reversal In Sentiment," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at how Tesla Inc TSLA shares are gaining momentum amid hopes that the worst may be behind the company, with retail investors driving the surge.

In "Millionaire Dogecoin Investor Dares To Go Big On Cardano If Price Drops To This Level," Mehab Qureshi reports that Glauber Contessoto, known as the Dogecoin DOGE/USD Millionaire, plans to buy additional Cardano ADA/USD coins if prices drop to specific levels.

"Cathie Wood Makes This Molecular Diagnostics Company Top Holding Of Ark Invest's Flagship Fund, Catapulting Past Zoom, Tesla," by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Exact Sciences Inc EXAS has become the top holding of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Wait, Is Bill Gates Working On ChatGPT With Microsoft?

Is Ethereum Classic Headed Toward $25? A Look At The Crypto's Technicals

Tesla Rival Clocks 80% Jump In 2022 Deliveries Amid Disastrous Year For EV Companies

The Bears

"Jim Cramer Sold The Stock He 'Swore' He Would Never Sell: Why The 'Ultimate Buy-And-Hold Stock' Had To Go," by Adam Eckert, looks at why CNBC's Jim Cramer has decided to sell shares of Microsoft Inc MSFT after previously swearing he would never do so.

In "Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content," Shivdeep Dhaliwal details Elon Musk's reaction to a Twitter post on how Meta Platforms Inc META handles content that discourages COVID vaccinations.

"Apple Has Canceled The Next iPhone SE, Top Analyst Says — And This Company Stands To Benefit Big," by Ananya Gairola, explains why Apple Inc AAPL has instructed suppliers to cancel the production and shipment of the 2024 iPhone SE 4, according to a top analyst.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Tesla Crash On Thanksgiving Day Caused 8 Car Pileup And Injuries, New Report Shows (Video)

Cathie Wood Reacts To Atai's Drastic Stock Plunge After Doomed Clinical Study Results

Peter Schiff Says Fed Will Cut Rates In 2023: No, It's Not Due to Inflation Heading Lower

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.