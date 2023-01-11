Wait, Is Bill Gates Working On ChatGPT With Microsoft?

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Microsoft Corp MSFT was reportedly negotiating a $10 billion investment in OpenAI — the owner of ChatGPT, a large language chatbot that has turned the tech world on its heels in recent weeks.

The deal has Microsoft taking a 49% stake in the company after it absorbs 75% of OpenAI’s profits until the Bill Gates-founded company recoups its investment. It valued the AI-unicorn at $29 billion.

Speaking of Gates, the billionaire-turned-philanthropist hinted Wednesday during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session that if the deal goes through, he may be working on ChatGPT with Microsoft.

What Happened? During his 11th appearance on Reddit AMA, Gates said the AI tech emerging today is a revolutionary shift in technology similar to how the internet shifted the world.

“AI is the big one,” Gates said in response to a user who asked if there is a mammoth shift in technology happening today. “I don't think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary but AI is quite revolutionary.

Later, in direct response to his views on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gates said, “It gives a glimpse of what is to come. I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation.”

“I am following this very closely,” Gates said.

During the AMA, Gates admitted he still worked for the company he founded and Microsoft included him in some of the company's research and product plans.

Why It Matters: Microsoft was reportedly working on launching a version of its search engine Bing, perhaps with Gates, that used the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT, according to The Information, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Microsoft hopes to compete with Google by launching the new feature before the end of March. Microsoft stated in a blog post last year that it intended to integrate OpenAI's image-generation software, DALL-E 2, into Bing as well.

Photo: lev radin via Shutterstock