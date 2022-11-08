BREAKING: Elon Musk Sells Nearly $4B In Tesla Shares In 3 Days

- Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares, estimated to be worth nearly $4 billion, in the electric vehicle maker between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.
- Such a move is in line with analyst expectations, who predicted Musk would need to sell Tesla shares to fund his deal to acquire Twitter.
- Tesla stock has been under tremendous pressure this week, plunging over 5% on Monday and nearly 3% again on Tuesday after a recall of 40,000 vehicles. The electric vehicle maker's shares closed at $191.30, down 2.9%, intraday on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
- This is a developing story. Follow for updates.
