ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

BREAKING: Elon Musk Sells Nearly $4B In Tesla Shares In 3 Days

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 8:48 PM | 1 min read
BREAKING: Elon Musk Sells Nearly $4B In Tesla Shares In 3 Days

  • Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares, estimated to be worth nearly $4 billion, in the electric vehicle maker between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.
  • Such a move is in line with analyst expectations, who predicted Musk would need to sell Tesla shares to fund his deal to acquire Twitter.
  • Tesla stock has been under tremendous pressure this week, plunging over 5% on Monday and nearly 3% again on Tuesday after a recall of 40,000 vehicles. The electric vehicle maker's shares closed at $191.30, down 2.9%, intraday on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
  • This is a developing story. Follow for updates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskEVsNewsInsider TradesTech