Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.

The three indices are now at their lowest levels since 2020, and are all trading in confirmed bear markets.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Rivian R1S 'Feels A Lot Bigger' Than Tesla's Model Y: Munster Weighs In After First Ride," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at what Loup Funds’ Gene Munster had to say after riding Rivian Automotive Inc's RIVN Launch Edition R1S.

In "Cathie Wood's Confidence In Tesla 'Couldn't Be Higher,' Says Elon Musk-Led Automaker Sits In 'Driver's Seat' Of EV Boom," Adam Eckert explains why Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood remains as bullish as ever on Elon Musk's Tesla Inc TSLA.

"Is Apple Stock A 'Safe Haven' For Tech Investors? Here's What iPhone Demand Trends Show," by Adam Eckert, details an analyst's viewpoint that Apple Inc AAPL is becoming a "safe haven" for tech investors.

The Bears

"Mark Zuckerberg's Meta No Longer Among Top 10 Most-Valuable Companies: Who Overtook The Tech Giant?" by Bhavik Nair, notes that Meta Platforms Inc. META is no longer among the top 10 most valuable companies in the world as its market cap fell to $366.61 billion.

"Apple Pulls Back iPhone 14 Production Ramp-Up As Demand Underwhelms: Report," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, looks at Apple's decision to step back from raising production of its new iPhone 14 lineup in 2022.

In "'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse,'" Bhavik Nair, explores why ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry thinks the current global economic environment could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

