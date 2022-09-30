Senior Apple Executive Exits After Crude Remarks On Women Go Viral On TikTok: 'I have rich cars, play golf and…'

A key Apple Inc. AAPL supply chain executive, Tony Blevins, is reportedly leaving the Tim Cook-led company.

What Happened: Blevins’s exit comes after a TikTok video featuring him making uncharitable remarks about women went viral, reported Bloomberg.

"I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” said Blevins in response to a question by TikTok creator Daniel Mac, according to the report.

Blevins also can be heard saying in the video that he has a “hell of a dental plan.”

The Apple veteran told Bloomberg, “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor.”

Why It's Important: It was the decision of Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Blevins to part ways. Blevins reported to the COO and to Cook, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The video reportedly led to an expression of anger and became a topic of discussion at the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Blevins, the vice president of procurement at Apple, who is internally known as “the Blevinator” has a reputation as a cost cutter, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, the Journal described him as one of the “most important executives” whose job is “badgering suppliers to get costs down.”

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 4.9% lower at $142.48 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

