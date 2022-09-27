ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple Pulls Back iPhone 14 Production Ramp-Up As Demand Underwhelms: Report

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 27, 2022 11:11 PM | 1 min read
Apple Pulls Back iPhone 14 Production Ramp-Up As Demand Underwhelms: Report

Apple Inc AAPL is stepping back from raising production of its new iPhone 14 lineup in 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company is backing away from ramping up production of its newest smartphones owing to faltering demand, as per the report.

The Cupertino, California-based company launched the iPhone 14 earlier in September. The device comes in five colors and features such as Emergency SOS via satellite. 

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Previously, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives had estimated that Apple is expecting a heavy iPhone Pro and Pro Max shift, and despite softer macroeconomic fundamentals, there is a baseline for almost 220 million iPhone units in fiscal year 2023.

Rumors of iPhone production cuts surfaced in June. Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo at the time said he maintained his second-half 2022 shipment forecast of about 100 million iPhone 14 units.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.7% higher at $151.76 in the regular hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Is Apple Stock A 'Safe Haven' For Tech Investors? Here's What iPhone Demand Trends Show

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechiPhone 14Tim CookNewsTechMedia