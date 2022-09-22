Could Tesla's Latest Recall Mark Its Biggest To Date?

Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch, as per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) correspondence.

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla promised to perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system might exert excessive force by pinching a commuter before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

NHTSA claimed non-compliance with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

During product testing in August, Tesla said that employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection," Reuters reports.

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined that the vehicle's pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results failed automatic reversal systems requirements.

Tesla said that from September 13, vehicles in production and pre-delivery received a software update that sets power-operated window operation to the requirements.

Earlier, Tesla recalled 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to overheating that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.33% at $296.78 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons