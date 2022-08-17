CNBC's Final Trades: Aptiv, CrowdStrike, Goldman Sachs And This Media Conglomerate

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that she likes Aptiv PLC APTV “a lot.” “Down 34%, they’ve already cut guidance pretty conservatively and easy comparisons in the second half of the year, and they’re outgrowing the market by a mile versus their competition,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD has “great relative strength, looking at other technology names.”

“This one is hanging in there better than most this year,” he added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital chose Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS as his final trade. “I’ve seen the IB spaces really struggle, but I think as we head into some more volatile times, seasonally, trading volume will be up,” he said.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Paramount Global PARA, saying the stock has "weathered about two months of continual downgrades."

"Now the positive news flow, not just the earnings from a couple of weeks ago," but also Ted Weschler or Mr. Combs increasing Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (NYSE: BRK-A) share of company as well as the distribution agreement with Walmart Inc WMT “should put a lift to shares,” he mentioned.