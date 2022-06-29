Jim Cramer Recommends This Mining Company And 5 Other Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AT&T Inc T is a "distinct hold. If it were $18, it’s a buy. If it was $23, it’s a sell."

Cramer said Tilray Brands Inc TLRY is a "total spec of which I’m not going to bet against right now."

When asked about Dow Inc DOW, he said, "If I wanted to buy 200 shares, I’d buy 100 here and then I’d wait until $45."

The "Mad Money" host said Simulations Plus Inc SLP is making money. However, he said it’s "much too rich a stock for my taste," and therefore he can’t recommend the stock.

Cramer said C3.ai Inc AI has been one of the worst shares in the market, but its CEO Tom Siebel is "one of the best."

When asked about Rio Tinto PLC RIO, Cramer said, "People think that we’re going into a recession, and you’re supposed to sell Rio Tinto in a recession." However, Cramer recommended buying Rio Tinto.

