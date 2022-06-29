ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Recommends This Mining Company And 5 Other Stocks

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AT&T Inc T is a "distinct hold. If it were $18, it’s a buy. If it was $23, it’s a sell."

Cramer said Tilray Brands Inc TLRY is a "total spec of which I’m not going to bet against right now."

When asked about Dow Inc DOW, he said, "If I wanted to buy 200 shares, I’d buy 100 here and then I’d wait until $45."

The "Mad Money" host said Simulations Plus Inc SLP is making money. However, he said it’s "much too rich a stock for my taste," and therefore he can’t recommend the stock.

Cramer said C3.ai Inc AI has been one of the worst shares in the market, but its CEO Tom Siebel is "one of the best."

When asked about Rio Tinto PLC RIO, Cramer said, "People think that we’re going into a recession, and you’re supposed to sell Rio Tinto in a recession." However, Cramer recommended buying Rio Tinto.

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas