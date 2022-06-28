On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Belden BDC over Encore Wire Corp WIRE.

When asked about Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, Cramer said, "I didn’t want to see any actual interest rate risk on their balance sheet, and right now, they have some."

Cramer said, although Silk Road Medical Inc SILK could be good, but he is not recommending any stocks that are not making any money.

When asked about SVB Financial Group SIVB, he said, "Let’s just stick with Morgan Stanley MS."

The "Mad Money" host said United Microelectronics Corp UMC is a "great spec."

When asked about Bank of America Corp BAC, Cramer said, "It’s better to go after Morgan Stanley."

