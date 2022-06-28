A video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking up to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is winning the hearts of Indians on social media.

What Happened: The Biden-Modi interaction occurred ahead of the G7 (Group of 7) summit in Germany, when the leaders were getting ready for a group picture. The video shows Modi interacting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau as Biden walks up to him and taps him on his shoulders. Looking behind, Modi shared a warm handshake with his U.S. counterpart and greeted him.

Several Indian media outlets speculated that it was a calculated political move by the U.S. president to garner India's support on The Quad and other multilateral issues on the table.

People in India shared the video, calling it a reflection of the country's growing international clout under the leadership of Modi and his ruling party, the BJP.

During a press conference, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the G7 summit showed that India's presence is valued by all and that India is looked upon as solution providers by all. You would have seen the body language and camaraderie of leaders with our PM," ANI reported.

Besides Biden, Modi was also seen interacting with other prominent leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

India is among the five partner nations invited to attend the summit in Germany. PM Modi arrived in Munich Sunday to attend the G7 summit in Germany, wherein the leaders discussed various important issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

