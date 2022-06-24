Jim Cramer Says This Company Isn't Making Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is hearing nothing but positives of late about Nokia Corp NOK over the previous four weeks. "I think it’s right to buy," he added.

Cramer said he doesn’t recommend selling SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI here.

The "Mad Money" host said he has been behind Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM as he likes its dividend. "I think you’re okay in it," he added.

Cramer said Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP is one of the legitimate coal mining companies. He added, "I think coal’s at a decent price … I think they can make that yield."

When asked about Intrepid Potash Inc IPI, he said, "I am very worried about that industry because I’ve seen the prices of corn and wheat have been going down. And soy."

Cramer said Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF doesn’t make money, and he is not recommending stocks that are not making money.

When asked about CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, Cramer said, "I’m not going to bet against anyone who wants to be part of CRISPR technology, because it could be great."

Cramer recommended to continue holding Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) as its "assets are great."

