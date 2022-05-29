CNBC's Final Trades: Costco Wholesale, Zoetis, BlackBerry, Walt Disney And This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners said he loved Costco Wholesale Corporation COST. The company had generated 10% same store sales and witnessed “great adoption of membership,” Saperstein mentioned. “It’s a great time to get into it,” he added.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Zoetis Inc ZTS had limited competition from generics. “You don’t have to deal with Medicare” and customers are now willing to spend on pets, she added.

Also Read: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Takes Stake In This $40B Design Company

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Ovintiv Inc OVV was his “first energy buy in a long long time.” Weiss mentioned that the stock seemed “cheap,” trading at 3 times EBIDTA and a lower price-to-sales PE. Although Ovintiv had missed expectations in the last two quarters, the company is poised to perform well now, he added.

Check out stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian named BlackBerry Ltd BB as his final trade, while Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Walt Disney Co DIS.