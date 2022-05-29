Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Takes Stake In This $40B Design Company

Bob Iger, the former CEO of Walt Disney Co DIS, has acquired a stake in Australian design company Canva, according to CNBC.

More than 75 million customers use the company's software every month. In addition, after raising funds in September, Canva is now valued at $40 billion.

Talking about the new development, Canva spokesman Lachlan Andrews said, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bob Iger as an investor and advisor.”

“Bob brings a wealth of experience after 15 years at the helm of one of the most loved and most creative brands globally, and we’re looking forward to working with him,” he added.

Earlier in May, Philadelphia-based retailer GoPuff announced Iger as an advisor and investor. Iger is responsible for bolstering Gopuff’s consumer engagement and helping spur international growth.

Photo: USC Annenberg on flickr