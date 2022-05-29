ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Takes Stake In This $40B Design Company

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 29, 2022 1:41 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Canva has raised cash in September, valuing the corporate at $40 billion. 
  • The company has more than 75 million per 30 days customer.

Bob Iger, the former CEO of Walt Disney Co DIS, has acquired a stake in Australian design company Canva, according to CNBC

More than 75 million customers use the company's software every month. In addition, after raising funds in September, Canva is now valued at $40 billion. 

Talking about the new development, Canva spokesman Lachlan Andrews said, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bob Iger as an investor and advisor.” 

Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In Disney When Bob Chapek Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

“Bob brings a wealth of experience after 15 years at the helm of one of the most loved and most creative brands globally, and we’re looking forward to working with him,” he added. 

Earlier in May, Philadelphia-based retailer GoPuff announced Iger as an advisor and investor. Iger is responsible for bolstering Gopuff’s consumer engagement and helping spur international growth.

Photo: USC Annenberg on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bob IgerCanvaEx-CEOWalt Disney Co.NewsTop StoriesTech