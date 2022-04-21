CNBC's Final Trades: Integer Holdings, Electric Vehicles, Vistra And This Leisure Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said she was “moving away from large cap tech names.” She named Integer Holdings Corp ITGR as her pick and stated, “We’re starting to see a real resurgence in elective procedures.”

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ earnings release on Wednesday showed that “their medical devices business was up 6%,” Firestone said.

“Integer plays in that market” and there could be a “huge surge, as the backlogs are filled and move into sales in the second half of this year and 2023 will be very strong,” she added.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, saying this is a “good entry point.”

"They’ve been beaten up this year. High gas prices only intensify this theme. I think this is something that has a lot of growth potential for the next two to five years," said Young.

Pete Najarian said he was “sticking with energy” and named Vistra Corp VST as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Marriott International Inc MAR.

“It’s trading at an all-time high. It’s great to own it on a day where you’re seeing Roblox RBLX down 12%, DocuSign DOCU down 6% and laggards are really laggards.”