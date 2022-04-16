Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Alibaba And This Crypto Expected to Shoot 3200% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

The markets ended a short holiday week on a downside, with a troubling inflation report and a set of big bank earnings being reported to kick off the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight dip of 0.8% this week, while the Nasdaq Composite took the biggest hit of the three major indexes, coming down 2.6%. The S&P 500 ended the week with a loss of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield was up 12 basis points to 2.83%, marking the highest level since late 2018, and U.S. crude oil futures rose almost 9% to $106.95 a barrel last week.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"This Upcoming Catalyst Could Send Disney Shares 'Off To The Races'," by Adam Eckert, outlines the reasons Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal thinks The Walt Disney Co DIS will provide a good first-quarter report, which he says will send the company stock higher.

In "Why Cathie Wood Is Still Bullish On Tesla Amid Recession Fears, Shanghai Production Hit," Rachit Vats writes about why Cathie Wood continues to remain bullish on its top holding, Tesla Inc TSLA, despite fears of a U.S. recession and the recent shutdown at Giga Shanghai due to citywide lockdowns

"Dogecoin Bull Gokhshtein Sees Shiba Inu Shooting Up A Whopping 3200% From Here," by Samyuktha Sriram, outlines the reasons David Gokhshtein, CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media and PAC Protocol PAC/USD, has a price target of $0.001 for meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

The Bears

"Why Cathie Wood's Ark Has Substantially Reduced Its Twitter Stake," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at why Ark Invest, the fund run by Cathie Wood, has been gradually trimming its position in Twitter Inc TWTR since the beginning of the year.

In "Ditch Apple, Google And Buy Shares In These Sectors Instead, Says Cramer," Shivdeep Dhaliwal explains why CNBC's Jim Cramer is telling investors to shun FAANG and Big Tech stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG.

"Is Charlie Munger's Patience Wearing Off? Daily Journal Cuts Alibaba Holdings By Half In Q1," by Shanthi Rexaline, reports on the reasons why Daily Journal, a hedge fund run by Charlie Munger, is reducing its position in Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. BABA.

