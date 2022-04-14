David Gokhshtein, CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media and PAC Protocol PAC/USD, has a price target of $0.001 for meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Gokhshtein said he personally believes that SHIB can touch $0.001 – a 3200% increase from its current price.
I don’t believe $SHIB will hit $1, but I can see it touching $0.001.— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 13, 2022
My personal opinion.
I’ll take it.
The crypto investor said he doesn’t see the potential for the meme coin to cross the one-dollar mark.
In October Gokshtein asked the SHIB community to break down how the cryptocurrency could reach $0.01, earning a skeptical response from Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus.
why don’t you think the market cap will reach 4 quadrillion dollars david— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 7, 2021
This isn’t the first time that Gokshtein has put forward ambitious price predictions for popular cryptocurrencies.
In August, he stated that DOGE was still headed towards $1 because it is a gateway to the cryptocurrency market for new investors.
Gokshtein’s opinion on meme coins helping new investors to transition into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD remains unchanged today.
I’m super bullish on #bitcoin - but I’m open-minded to everything.— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 13, 2022
Projects like $SHIB will introduce people who don’t know that they could buy a fraction of a #bitcoin to our space.
That’s a good thing. Not bad. Good. Bye.
“Projects like SHIB will introduce people who don’t know that they could buy a fraction of a Bitcoin to our space,” he said in a tweet earlier today.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.000026 at the time of writing. The meme-coin rallied 35% on Wednesday after being listed on Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD trading platform.
Illustration via photo by Dwrong on Wikimedia
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.