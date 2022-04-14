David Gokhshtein, CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media and PAC Protocol PAC/USD, has a price target of $0.001 for meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Gokhshtein said he personally believes that SHIB can touch $0.001 – a 3200% increase from its current price.

I don’t believe $SHIB will hit $1, but I can see it touching $0.001.



My personal opinion.



I’ll take it. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 13, 2022

The crypto investor said he doesn’t see the potential for the meme coin to cross the one-dollar mark.

In October Gokshtein asked the SHIB community to break down how the cryptocurrency could reach $0.01, earning a skeptical response from Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus.

why don’t you think the market cap will reach 4 quadrillion dollars david — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 7, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Gokshtein has put forward ambitious price predictions for popular cryptocurrencies.

In August, he stated that DOGE was still headed towards $1 because it is a gateway to the cryptocurrency market for new investors.

Gokshtein’s opinion on meme coins helping new investors to transition into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD remains unchanged today.

I’m super bullish on #bitcoin - but I’m open-minded to everything.



Projects like $SHIB will introduce people who don’t know that they could buy a fraction of a #bitcoin to our space.



That’s a good thing. Not bad. Good. Bye. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 13, 2022

“Projects like SHIB will introduce people who don’t know that they could buy a fraction of a Bitcoin to our space,” he said in a tweet earlier today.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.000026 at the time of writing. The meme-coin rallied 35% on Wednesday after being listed on Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD trading platform.

Illustration via photo by Dwrong on Wikimedia