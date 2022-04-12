Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Wells Fargo, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Or Rite Aid?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Wells Fargo & Co WFC, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM and Rite Aid Corporation RAD:

The latest price target for Wells Fargo was reported by Citigroup on April 11. The analyst firm set a price target of $56.00, a possible 13.53% upside. Seventeen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets.

Traders and investors will be watching for Wells Fargo’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before the market opens. Wells Fargo is expected to report EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $17.79 billion.

The latest price target for Taiwan Semiconductor was reported by Atlantic Equities on Jan. 13. The analyst firm set a price target of $170.00, a possible 74.27% upside. Five analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry.

Traders and investors will be watching for Taiwan Semiconductor’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before the market opens.

The latest price target for Rite Aid was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 7. The analyst firm set a price target of $1.00, a possible -86.60% downside. 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Rite Aid is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States.

Traders and investors will be watching for Rite Aid’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before the market opens. Rite Aid is expected to report an EPS loss of 56 cents on revenue of $5.95 billion.