6 ETFs To Watch As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Heats Up

Extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market continued on Wednesday as the S&P 500 gave up early morning gains and dipped back into negative territory once again in mid-day trading.

For now, all eyes are on Ukraine as investors anticipate Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move and the potential reaction from the U.S. and other nations around the world.

Latest Developments: While geopolitical uncertainty has created volatility in U.S. markets, it has generated even more volatility in a handful of stocks tied to the Russian market and leveraged funds tracking market volatility.

The latest development on Wednesday morning is a major mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Ukrainian banks and government websites. Russia has yet to be confirmed as the source of the attack, but its timing is suspicious given Russia has been positioning troops for a potential invasion of Ukraine in recent days. Russia has denied responsibility for a previous cyberattack that brought down four Ukrainian government websites.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russian banks, sovereign debt and individuals in response to its aggression toward Ukraine. Biden also warned that "we have our next move planned as well."

