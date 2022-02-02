Why Cramer Likes Applied Materials, Camping World And Iron Mountain

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Golar LNG Limited GLNG is the play. "You own this for a trade, not for an investment," he added.
Cramer said Corning Incorporated GLW reported a great quarter, also signaling that their solar business is coming back. He recommended sticking with the stock. "They’re firing on all cylinders," he commented.
The "Mad Money" host likes Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH.
"I don’t really understand the pricing," he said. "It always seems to be so controversial, when it really isn’t, and I say that because, you know who runs it, is Marcus Lemonis. He’s a very good businessman."
Cramer said he likes Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM as it’s consistent and also has a good yield. He recommended owning the stock.
When asked about Planet Labs PBC PL, he said, "I’m not saying it’s a gimmick, I’m just saying it doesn’t have a big total addressable market, in my take."
Cramer said he likes Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, as it's a terrific company.
