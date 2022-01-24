Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, GoodRx And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t hate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) anymore.

Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a "stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll-up, and then they did one roll-up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that’s where it remains."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD). "This is a situation that’s a very good situation, but the mercurial nature of this market is not letting this InMode bottom. It’s trading as if it’s losing big money and not doing anything."

Cramer said GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is "in a no-fly zone."

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) is up against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). "That is literally bringing a knife to a gunfight. I can’t go there," Cramer commented.

Cramer said he likes Carrier Global's CEO Dave Gitlin. Cramer recommended buying some of the company’s stock at $40, some at $35 and then some at $30. "Meet that there, and when it does, you’ve got to be big because that’s a good company," he added.

Photo: Tulane Public Relations via Wiki Commons

Correction: The original version of the article had Carrier Global up against Intuit. It was H&R Block.