Cathie Wood Sells Another $50M In Tesla On Tuesday — Here's What She Bought Instead
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), selling 44,132 shares — estimated to be worth $50.7 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker’s stock.
The Elon Musk-led company’s stock, which had risen about 50% in 2021, closed 4.2% lower at $1,149.6 a share on Tuesday.
Tesla shares soared 13.5% on Monday after it reported fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations.
Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF(NYSE: ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).
The three ETFs held about 1.7 million shares worth $2.05 billion in Tesla, prior to Tuesday’s trade.
Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.
A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has also been loading up in U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) recently.
Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Tuesday:
- Sold 1.98 million shares — estimated to be worth $81.2 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The micro-blogging company’s stock closed 4.2% lower at $40.9 a share.
- Bought 462,613 shares — estimated to be worth $8 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD). Shares of the commission-free trading app that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies closed 5.6% lower at $17.4 a share.
- Bought 304,356 shares — estimated to be worth $47.6 million — in Block Inc (NYSE:SQ). Shares of Block, formerly known as Square, closed 4.7% lower at $156.3 a share.
- Bought 1,185,460 shares — estimated to be worth $31.5 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). Shares of the fantasy sports company closed 4.1% lower at $26.6 a share.
- Sold 250,359 shares — estimated to be worth $12.5 million — in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) on the day shares of the Chinese agri-tech company closed 11.2% lower at $49.8 a share.
