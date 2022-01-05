Cathie Wood Sells Another $50M In Tesla On Tuesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), selling 44,132 shares — estimated to be worth $50.7 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker’s stock.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock, which had risen about 50% in 2021, closed 4.2% lower at $1,149.6 a share on Tuesday.

Tesla shares soared 13.5% on Monday after it reported fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations.

Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF(NYSE: ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.7 million shares worth $2.05 billion in Tesla, prior to Tuesday’s trade.

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has also been loading up in U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) recently.

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Tuesday: