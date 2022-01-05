 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Dorsey Effect? Cathie Wood Makes Massive Sales In Twitter In First 2 Days Of 2022
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2022 2:51am   Comments
Share:
Jack Dorsey Effect? Cathie Wood Makes Massive Sales In Twitter In First 2 Days Of 2022

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has significantly lowered exposure to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in the first two days of the new year, a sharp departure from a month ago when the popular money managing firm piled up over a million shares in the micro-blogging site a day after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest has sold 2.35 million Twitter shares — estimated to be worth $96.5 million based on each day’s closing— iin the first two trading days of the year.

Ark Invest held 15.1 million shares — worth $644 million — in Twitter, prior to Tuesday’s trade via three of its active ETFs.

On Tuesday alone, Wood’s firm sold 1.98 million shares in Twitter, implying the exposure was lowered by 13.2%.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells $34M In Tesla And Loads Up On Twitter And These 2 Stocks

The micro-blogging company’s stock closed 4.2% lower at $40.9 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down 24.2% over the past year. 

Three Ark Invest ETFs — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) — own shares in Twitter.

Dorsey stepped down as CEO from the San Francisco, California-based company on Nov. 29 and the company board named Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal as CEO.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, also serves as CEO of payments processing company Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), a company he founded in 2009.

Wood in an interview with CNBC last month said she sees the development as positive. 

"The new CEO has been there for a while and we like — under his leadership —what they are doing from a monetization point of view," Wood told CNBC.

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Another $49.4M From Coinbase Stake And Buys More Square Shares Amid Crypto Enthusiasm

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and was named chief technology officer in 2018.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Chart Wars: Snap, Twitter Stocks Near Entry Signals To Go Long For 2022 — Here's What To Watch For
What's Next For Gettr — The New Social Media Platform — After Welcoming Joe Rogan?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Twitter Stock In The Last 5 Years
Elon Musk Stays Silent As Criticism Mounts Over Tesla's Xinjiang Dealership
Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com