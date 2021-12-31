Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 23,942 shares — estimated to be worth $25.6 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), adding to its months-long profit booking in the Elon Musk-led company’s stock.

Tesla shares closed 1.46% lower at $1,070.3 a share on Thursday; the stock is up about 47% so far this year.

The popular money managing firm sold the TSLA shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). It has exposure in Tesla via two other ETFs, namely the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held 1.77 million shares — estimated to be worth $1.92 billion — in Tesla, prior to Thursday's trade.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has recently also begun buying shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Thursday: