Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

byRachit Vats
December 30, 2021 9:08 pm
Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 23,942 shares — estimated to be worth $25.6 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), adding to its months-long profit booking in the Elon Musk-led company’s stock.

Tesla shares closed 1.46% lower at $1,070.3 a share on Thursday; the stock is up about 47% so far this year.

The popular money managing firm sold the TSLA shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). It has exposure in Tesla via two other ETFs, namely the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

See Also: Cathie Wood Sheds Another $30M In Tesla But Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese EV Maker

The three ETFs held 1.77 million shares — estimated to be worth $1.92 billion — in Tesla, prior to Thursday's trade.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has recently also begun buying shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Thursday:

  • Bought 194,675 shares — estimated to be worth $32.2 million— in Block Inc (NYSE:SQ). The stock, formerly Square, closed 2.16% higher at $165.3 a share on Thursday.
  • Bought 132,682 shares — estimated to be worth $25.3 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The stock closed 4.8% higher at $190.52 a share.
  • Bought 543,221 shares — estimated to be worth $15.5 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The stock closed 7% higher at $24.5 a share. 
  • Bought 793,511 shares — estimated to be worth $14.4 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD). The stock closed 6.4% higher at $18.2 a share on Thursday.

