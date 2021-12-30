Cathie Wood Sheds Another $30M In Tesla But Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese EV Maker

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought more shares in the U.S listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) on the dip and sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) amid a profit-booking spree.

The popular money managing firm bought 43,100 shares — estimated to be worth $1.91 million — in the Guangzhou, China-headquartered electric vehicle maker that aims to rival Tesla.

Xpeng shares closed 1.8% lower at $44.5 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 19% in the past month.

Shares of Xpeng and other Chinese peers such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have been under pressure lately amid DiDi Global Inc's (NYSE: DIDI) plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Xpeng, Nio, and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) are all expected to report December and full-year sales volume numbers next week.

The three electric automakers sold more than 10,000 electric vehicles each last month, with Xpeng leading the pack.

Xpeng has said it aims to sell half of its electric vehicles outside of China. The maker of electric sedans and SUVs already sells electric vehicles in Norway and plans to ramp up investments overseas next year, including in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

ARKQ held 650,402 shares — worth $29.5 million in Xpeng, prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Besides Xpeng, Tesla is the only other all-electric company in which Ark Invest has exposure. The investment firm counts Tesla as its largest holding and owns shares worth billions in the company via its exchange-traded funds.

Ark Invest on Wednesday sold 27,885 shares — estimated to be worth $30.3 million — in the Elon Musk-led company’s stock.

Ark has been selling shares in Tesla since September as the stock delivered robust gains after record third-quarter deliveries and a large order from car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZWW).

The St.Petersburg, Florida-based firm held 1.8 million shares, worth $1.96 billion in Tesla, prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng