Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Medtronic, Peloton Interactive And More

byCraig Jones
December 20, 2021 8:11 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is a "good company, and apparel came back." Cramer also added he likes Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the apparel business.

When asked about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), he said, "I’ve been really stuck. I think Medtronic has been executing poorly." He recommends selling Medtronic and buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW).

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). He recommends buying the stock.

"Look, Paysafe at $3, stocks stop at zero? What can I say?," Cramer commented when asked about Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE).

Cramer said the $13-billion market value of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is still too high. He believes it’s "probably an $8-, $9-billion company max."

Photo courtesy of Peloton. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com.

