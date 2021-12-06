QQQ
+ 0.49
382.64
+ 0.13%
BTC/USD
-1178.16
48218.17
-2.39%
DIA
+ 3.42
342.82
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 2.94
450.48
+ 0.65%
TLT
-0.28
154.63
-0.18%
GLD
-0.47
167.10
-0.28%

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More

byPriya Nigam
December 6, 2021 8:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is "too speculative" for an older person, as the company is not making any money. However, he recommended buying the stock in case you are young.

Cramer said ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is "just OK" as it is a well-run company.

When asked about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Cramer said he feels safe with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) with the company’s pill coming up.

The "Mad Money" host said he does not need The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) as he can buy everything on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cramer recommended buying Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) at the current $9 level. However, the company did not have a good quarter and also is not doing that well.

He said that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a cult stock and "cult stocks aren’t working."

Cramer said that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is a good speculative play.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why These 2 FAANG Names Are Among Evercore's Top Picks For 2022

Why These 2 FAANG Names Are Among Evercore's Top Picks For 2022

A new strain of coronavirus, the omicron variant, has been detected in more than a dozen countries across at least five continents and global markets have been trending lower amid increasing concerns. Investors tend to rotate into the highest quality big tech stocks amid uncertainty, according to Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) had reiterated guidance for 2022 during its l read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club." read more
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), saying that the company generates “above market growth.&rdq read more