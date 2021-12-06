Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is "too speculative" for an older person, as the company is not making any money. However, he recommended buying the stock in case you are young.

Cramer said ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is "just OK" as it is a well-run company.

When asked about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Cramer said he feels safe with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) with the company’s pill coming up.

The "Mad Money" host said he does not need The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) as he can buy everything on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cramer recommended buying Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) at the current $9 level. However, the company did not have a good quarter and also is not doing that well.

He said that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a cult stock and "cult stocks aren’t working."

Cramer said that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is a good speculative play.