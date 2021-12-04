Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included Chinese electric vehicle makers and a big three automaker.

An American social media giant and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen.

The major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite Index leading the declines as investors became increasingly concern about the Fed tightening its policy. The potential economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant also remains unclear.

The S&P 500 fell by 1.2 percent for its second weekly decline in a row while the Nasdaq dropped by 2.62 percent, also its second straight week of losses. The Dow, meanwhile, declined by 0.92 percent in its fourth consecutive weekly drop.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Rachit Vats reports on new stock purchases by Ark Invest of U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers in "Cathie Wood Sells Another $87.5M In Tesla And Initiates Position In This Chinese EV Stock."

In "Jon Najarian Says These Are 'Good Reasons To Stick With Ford'" Adam Eckert writes about a Morgan Stanley analyst who admits he was wrong when he downgraded Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) earlier in the year.

"Why Zillow Shares Are Rising" by Henry Khederian looks at how Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is making progress on the Zillow Offers inventory wind-down and has authorized a $750 million buyback.

The Bears

In "More Trouble For Alibaba And Its Tech Peers? China Reportedly Plans to Block Overseas IPOs, Seek Changes From Listed Companies" Shanthi Rexaline write about how China is eyeing a ban on domestic companies that are seeking to apply for overseas listings through variable interest entities.

Wayne Duggan writes about the impact on shares of Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) after the company missed expectations with its fourth-quarter guidance in "Salesforce Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings: Analysts React To Conservative Guidance, Mulesoft Headwinds."

In "Key Facebook Executive Behind Digital Currency And Wallet Project To Depart Company This Month" Shivdeep Dhaliwal reports on the departure of the co-creator of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB)’s digital currency project Diem, at the end of December.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

