Casino Analyst On Arrests Of Macau Gaming Executives: 'Difficult For Investors At The Moment'

byWayne Duggan
November 29, 2021 11:18 am
Casino Analyst On Arrests Of Macau Gaming Executives: 'Difficult For Investors At The Moment'

Macau casino stocks took a huge hit on Friday following the arrest of 10 casino junket officials.

On Monday, Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said the arrests are just the latest example of Macau being a high-risk speculative bet at this point.

“This development, in our view, is more of a crackdown/intervention risk than the concession process from back in September, but is yet another example of the 3 C’s (COVID, crackdown and concession) risks that make Macau difficult for investors at the moment,” Kelley said.

Junkets Targeted: Suncity Group Chairman Alvin Chau was the highest profile arrest last week. Suncity is a major Macau junket that hosts VIP gamblers from mainland China. Suncity is believed to control roughly 40% of the Macau VIP gaming market.

Kelley said the latest arrests are a devastating blow to the VIP gaming market in Macau. Prior to COVID-19, VIP gaming represented 46% of Macau’s total gross gaming revenue, Kelley said. As of the third quarter, that percentage had dropped to 34%.

Stocks Impacted: Of the three U.S. companies with Macau gaming licenses, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) had the highest exposure to the VIP segment at 49% of total Macau revenue. VIP revenue accounted for just 30% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Macau GGR and 36% of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Macau GGR.

Overall, Kelley said the financial risks to a crackdown on Macau junkets are “manageable” for the U.S. operators, but the arrests will serve as the latest blow to Macau investor sentiment, which could negatively impact stock valuations.

For now, Bank of America has a Neutral rating on all three stocks with a $64 price target for Sands, a $55 target for MGM and a $105 target for Wynn.

Benzinga’s Take: Gaming investors looking for less risk in the space should take a closer look at U.S. stocks that have no exposure to Macau.

On Monday, Kelley also named several of his top gaming stock picks heading into 2022, including Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analyst Cuts Price Targets For Wynn, Las Vegas Sands As Macau Gaming Recovery Lags

Analyst Cuts Price Targets For Wynn, Las Vegas Sands As Macau Gaming Recovery Lags

Gambling stocks have been a mixed bag for investors in 2021 given uneven trends in U.S. casino gambling, online sports betting and iGaming, as well as a sluggish recovery in the Macau, China market. On Thursday, one analyst cut price targets for two gaming leaders that are being dragged down by Macau. read more
3 Sports Betting Stocks With Free Cash Flow And Higher Margins

3 Sports Betting Stocks With Free Cash Flow And Higher Margins

Stocks related to sports betting have fallen significantly from their March highs, which one analyst argues could present value for investors. The Gaming Analyst: Bank of America analyst Shaun C. Kelley has a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) and a price target of $80. read more
Analyst: Regional Casino Stocks 'Uniquely Positioned To Enjoy The Most Upside'

Analyst: Regional Casino Stocks 'Uniquely Positioned To Enjoy The Most Upside'

Las Vegas is struggling to recover from the coronavirus shutdown, but Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said Thursday regional U.S. casino operators have a golden opportunity to take advantage of the crisis climate. read more
Analyst: 'Trends Are Encouraging' For US Regional Casinos

Analyst: 'Trends Are Encouraging' For US Regional Casinos

The reopening of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip has been mixed at best, with string initial demand driving reopenings but room rates significantly down from a year ago. Regional casinos around the U.S. have been reopening as well, and the latest number suggests regional operators are bouncing back better than their Vegas counterparts. read more