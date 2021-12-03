QQQ
Why Zillow Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 3, 2021 10:30 am
Zillow Group Inc Class C (NYSE:Z) shares are trading higher after the company announced progress on Zillow Offers inventory wind-down and authorized a $750 million buyback.

"We are pleased with the progress of our wind-down efforts and recognize that no longer operating Zillow Offers will allow us to have a more capital-efficient balance sheet and business moving forward," said Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton.

"With that, we see today as an opportune time to announce a share repurchase program and reduce the cash balance we built up to support Zillow Offers."

See Also: Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today

Zillow is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.

Zillow has a 52-week high of $208.11 and a 52-week low of $52.57.

