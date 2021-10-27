Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Chewy, Inc (NYSE:CHWY) and recommended buying the stock. It's a "high-flying growth stock" that's in good shape.

Cramer said he prefers salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), despite the latter being a "very red hot" business analytics company.

The "Mad Money" host is optimistic about Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) due to the company’s great team, variety of brands and huge cash flow.

Cramer said he likes Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

He recommended being careful about Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) because of the shake-out happening and everybody preferring Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the group.

When asked about Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Cramer said he doesn't like lithium battery companies and they’re all moving lower. He added that he didn't want to be with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC).

He said nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a "winner."