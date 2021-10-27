fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.12
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1482.25
58846.56
-2.46%
DIA
+ 0.02
357.48
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
455.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.10
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
167.70
-0.01%

Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient

byCraig Jones
October 27, 2021 7:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Chewy, Inc (NYSE:CHWY) and recommended buying the stock. It's a "high-flying growth stock" that's in good shape.

Cramer said he prefers salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), despite the latter being a "very red hot" business analytics company.

The "Mad Money" host is optimistic about Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) due to the company’s great team, variety of brands and huge cash flow.

Cramer said he likes Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

He recommended being careful about Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) because of the shake-out happening and everybody preferring Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the group.

When asked about Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Cramer said he doesn't like lithium battery companies and they’re all moving lower. He added that he didn't want to be with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC).

He said nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a "winner."

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Wants You To Go Long On Berkshire Stock

Why Jim Cramer Wants You To Go Long On Berkshire Stock

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he is bullish on Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: read more
Why Cramer Isn't A Fan Of Buffett's Advice To Retail Investors On Not Owning Individual Stocks

Why Cramer Isn't A Fan Of Buffett's Advice To Retail Investors On Not Owning Individual Stocks

CNBC host Jim Cramer has rejected Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) chairman Warren Buffett’s advice to new retail investors to invest in index funds rather than individual stocks. read more

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More

Jim Cramer Recommends Some Stocks Ahead Of The Elections