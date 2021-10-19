fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.42
370.23
+ 0.65%
BTC/USD
+ 934.73
62944.57
+ 1.51%
DIA
+ 1.53
350.97
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 3.11
444.09
+ 0.69%
TLT
-1.83
147.54
-1.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
164.59
+ 0.2%

Jim Cramer Prefers This Stock Over Mogo, Considers Endeavor Group As Inexpensive

byCraig Jones
October 19, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Prefers This Stock Over Mogo, Considers Endeavor Group As Inexpensive

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) over Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) as the former doesn't miss quarters and do a "fantastic job."

Regarding ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI), Cramer said there are several companies that look just like Salesforce, and many of those are good, which includes ZoomInfo.

The "Mad Money" host termed Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) as a "controversial" stock, with its volume making him feel like a meme stock. According to Cramer, the stock is a "giant speculation" that could either go up or down by 50%.

Although Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a very good business model and provides terrific service, the stock is "stuck," he said.

When asked about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), Cramer suggests buying HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCA) instead, which will "blow away the numbers."

Cramer said Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is "just not working."

Immunotherapy companies seem to have nine lives and one of the big drug firms could buy them because they need growth, he said when asked about Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE:CVM).

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE:EDR) stock seems inexpensive, Cramer added.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has quickly piled up over one million shares in the semiconductor company Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) since it began trading earlier this month. read more

Mid-Day Market Movers (HSWI, BFLY, LACO, RVP)

Top Performing Industries For March 25 (CONN, BFLY, BBW, STRS, CEA)

Stocks That Created New 52-Week Highs (BWINB, BSET, BGCP, BIIB, BFLY)