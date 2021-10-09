Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Amazon.com, GE, GM, Intel, 3M And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and a retailer "firing on all cylinders."

The e-commerce colossus and industrial conglomerates were among the bearish calls seen.

October got off to a bit of a rocky start, but the big three U.S. indexes managed to end the first full week of the month higher. The Dow Jones industrials led the way with a gain of more than 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up fractionally for the week. It was a week that saw Bitcoin, oil prices and Treasury yields on the rise. Congressional wrangling delayed the debt ceiling crisis for a little while, and the September jobs report was another disappointment.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Wayne Duggan's "General Motors Analysts React To Ambitious New Guidance: 'Story May Gain More Traction'" discusses why expectations for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are high following its investor day event.

"KeyBanc Sees Upside In Semiconductors Stock Like Nvidia, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Synaptics" by Anusuya Lahiri explores how much upside is expected from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) and others.

In "Deutsche Bank, Cowen Bump Up PT On Costco Wholesale," Shivani Kumaresan reveals why cautiously optimistic analysts believe that Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is "firing on all cylinders."

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

"Why This Amazon Analyst Is Cautious On E-Commerce Giant For Balance Of 2021" by Shanthi Rexaline examines a wide range of concerns that are besetting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In Priya Nigam's "4 Reasons To Sell Intel's Stock, According To BofA," see why its current strategy leads to lower gross margins and free cash flows over time for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), according to one top analyst.

See why one key analyst has low expectations for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) and 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), according to "Wells Fargo Does Not See Much Upside Potential In These Giant Industrial Conglomerates – Read Why" by Akanksha Bakshi.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

