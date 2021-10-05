fbpx

Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 5, 2021 2:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

Cryptocurrencies are at war with the United States dollar, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who is also critical the amount of time and energy spent on crypto.

What Happened: According to a Monday Bloomberg report, Griffin admitted that his firm would trade cryptocurrencies if they were properly regulated.

Furthermore, he praised the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman for paying attention to the space, after he hinted at an increase of pressure on decentralized finance (DeFi).

See Also: WHAT IS DEFI?

Griffin also suggested that the passion and energy" dedicated to crypto instead be "directed toward making the United States stronger." He said it is "a crazy concept" the United States accepts that "so many bright, young, talented people to come up with a replacement for our reserve currency.”

He wentas far as to describe cryptocurrencies as “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.

Griffin is the founder of hedge fund Citadel and market-maker Citadel Securities and longtime crypto skeptic who questioned the value of cryptocurrencies and criticized their adoption by younger investors over stocks in 2018.

Citadel is famously involved in the scandal that followed after Reddit's community performed a short squeeze on GameStop Corp.(NYSE:GME).

See Also: IS CRYPTOCURRENCY A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Regulations Hedge Funds Markets Media General

Related Articles

Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Fund managers see more long-term growth potential in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to recent research. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
What's Going On With Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

What's Going On With Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading higher Tuesday morning amid positive commentary from Bank of America analysts and the anticipated regulation of crypto in Brazil. read more
Bitcoin Is Up By Almost 5% And Brakes Through The 50K Barrier

Bitcoin Is Up By Almost 5% And Brakes Through The 50K Barrier

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 4.85% over the past 24 hours to $50,301. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 19.0%, moving from $42,154 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $64,805. read more