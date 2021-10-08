fbpx

Wells Fargo Does Not See Much Upside Potential In These Giant Industrial Conglomerates - Read Why

byAkanksha
October 8, 2021 8:19 am
Wells Fargo Does Not See Much Upside Potential In These Giant Industrial Conglomerates - Read Why
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage on General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) and 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
  • General Electric was initiated with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $107, implying an upside of 1.32%; the analyst says the shares are "fairly valued" at current levels. 
  • O'Dea feels that GE's management has done a "good job of taking a complicated set of considerations and distilling them down to a single, primary focal point: high-single-digit FCF margins in 2023+."
  • 3M was initiated with an Equal Weight and a price target of $179, implying an upside of 0.67%. The analyst said that PFAS litigation is a "substantial" overhang and one that he doesn't see being resolved anytime soon.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $105.35, while MMM is higher by 0.40% at $178.52 during the premarket session on Friday.

