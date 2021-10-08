 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Boeing(NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72.73% bullish and 27.27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $953,407, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $834,358.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales are targeting a price range from $75.0 to $255.0 for Boeing in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's options trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $255.00 $570.8K 1.1K 280
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $230.00 $257.0K 5.0K 1.2K
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $235.00 $202.3K 3.1K 1.0K
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $161.0K 12.1K 263
BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $220.00 $143.7K 742 933

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,383,575, the price of BA is up 0.25% over the last 24 hours at $227.05.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

  • Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $279.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

