Is Plug Power's Stock Starting To Heat Up?

byTyler Bundy
September 23, 2021 12:57 pm
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher Thursday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to Overweight with a price target of $33.

Plug Power is trading up 2.3% at $27.56 at publication time.

See Also: Why The Trend Is Your Friend For Expedia, Cloudflare, Plug Power Stocks

Plug Power Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be heading higher toward resistance in what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The $35 price level in an area where the stock has struggled to cross above it, holding as resistance. The stock faded back lower and then found support near the $24 level. Now, the stock looks to be heading back toward the resistance level.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of support, while the stock may find resistance near the 200-day moving average.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been creeping higher and now sits at 58. This shows that buying pressure in the stock has slowly been increasing.

plugdaily9-23-21.jpg

What’s Next For Plug Power?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to form higher lows up toward the resistance level. Bulls then want to see a cross above this area and a period of consolidation where the stock can hold above the $35 price level for a possible further bullish move.

Bears are looking to see the stock keep fading lower and break below the possible $24 support level. If this level can become a resistance level, or an area where the stock struggles to cross back above, it may then see a further bearish push.

