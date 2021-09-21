fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.86
363.84
+ 0.51%
BTC/USD
-876.03
42139.59
-2.04%
DIA
+ 1.18
338.22
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 1.71
432.33
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.35
151.37
-0.23%
GLD
+ 1.05
163.89
+ 0.64%

Why The Trend Is Your Friend For Expedia, Cloudflare, Plug Power Stocks

byMelanie Schaffer
September 21, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why The Trend Is Your Friend For Expedia, Cloudflare, Plug Power Stocks

Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Cloudflare, Inc (NYSE:NET) and Plug Power, Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart.

The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher lows indicate consolidation periods. Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with rising lower frame moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exponential moving averages) indicating the stock is in a steep shorter-term uptrend and rising longer-term moving averages (such as the 200-day simple moving average) indicating a long-term uptrend.

A stock often signals when the higher high is in by printing a reversal candlestick such as a doji, bearish engulfing or hanging man candlestick. Likewise, the higher low could be signaled when a doji, morning star or hammer candlestick is printed. Moreover, the higher highs and higher lows often take place at resistance and support levels.

In an uptrend the "trend is your friend" until it’s not and in an uptrend there are ways for both bullish and bearish traders to participate in the stock:

  • Bullish traders who are already holding a position in a stock can feel confident the uptrend will continue unless the stock makes a lower low. Traders looking to take a position in a stock trading in an uptrend can enter usually find the safest entry on the higher low.
  • Bearish traders can enter the trade on the higher high and exit on the pullback. These traders can also enter when the uptrend breaks and the stock makes a lower low indicating a reversal into a downtrend may be in the cards.

See Also: Plug Power To Build Hydrogen Production Facility In California: What You Need To Know

The EXPE Chart: Expedia reversed course into a strong uptrend on Aug. 20.

expe_sept._21.png

The NET Chart: Cloudflare has been trading in a consistent uptrend since May 11.

net_sept._21.png

The PLUG Chart: Plug Power recently reversed course on Sept. 13 and has made a short series of higher highs and higher lows.

plug_sept._21.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

3 Stocks Are Stephanie Link's Favorite Reopening Plays

3 Stocks Are Stephanie Link's Favorite Reopening Plays

Although there are increased concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, investors should continue to hold reopening plays in their portfolios, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The consumer continues to show increasing strength and there are plenty of job availabilities, Link said. read more
Should Investors Consider Buying Airbnb Or Expedia Stock?

Should Investors Consider Buying Airbnb Or Expedia Stock?

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd Gordon discussed Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation" whether Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) or Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE read more
Taking A Trip Soon? These 2 Stocks Look Ready To Take Off

Taking A Trip Soon? These 2 Stocks Look Ready To Take Off

As the gobal vaccination effort ramps up, more people around the world will be looking to reunite with loved ones or take a vacation. read more
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more