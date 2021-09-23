Piper Sandler Upgrades Plug Power To Overweight - Read Why
- Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond upgraded Plug Power Inc (NYSE:PLUG) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $33, implying an upside of 22.6%.
- Hammond mentions the recent pullback in the shares offers an attractive entry point as the company has "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans as well as electrolyzer sales.
- The analyst believes the upcoming analyst day should be a positive catalyst for the stock.
- Recently, the company announced expanding its green hydrogen ecosystem to the west coast with the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Fresno County, California.
- Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 5.13% at $28.3 during the premarket session on Thursday.
