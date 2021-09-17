Palantir Joins IronNet, GameStop, AMC Among Top WallStreetBets Interests Amid Wejo Partnership

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: IronNet Cybersecurity is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,996 mentions as at press time, while mining startup TMC the metals company was a distant second with 848 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Real estate tech startup Offerpad Solutions and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 585 and 571 mentions respectively.

Apart from data analytics company Palantir Technologies and videogame retailer GameStop, the other stocks trending on the forum include oral care company SmileDirect Club Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Lidar company AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR), electric air tax startup Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Why It Matters: IronNet Cybersecurity, founded by former National Security Agency (NSA) director Keith Alexander, is seen as a potential candidate for a “gamma squeeze.” The cybersecurity company's shares surged almost 29% in Thursday regular trading session on above-average trading volume.

Shares of TMC the metals company gained almost 24% in the regular trading session. A post on the WSB forum dubbed TMC a “nuclear bomb,” citing a regulatory filing that showed the company has a total of 224 million shares outstanding, but only 2.7 million shares are publicly traded currently.

AEye’s shares surged more than 36% in the regular trading session. The lidar company is seeing high interest from retail investors after it announced the appointment of new board directors as well as the opening of new offices in Japan and South Korea earlier this week.

Palantir, a long-time favorite on the forum, has been seeing high interest after announcing a partnership with Wejo to develop an integrated data ecosystem for the automotive industry.

Price Action: IronNet Cybersecurity shares closed 28.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $41.40, but declined 14% in the after-hours session to $35.59.

TMC the metals company shares closed almost 23.9% higher in the regular trading session at $12.39 and further gained almost 33.4% in the after-hours session to $12.55.

Offerpad Solutions shares closed almost 58.7% higher in the regular trading session at $19.97, but declined almost 10.8% in the after-hours session to $17.82.

