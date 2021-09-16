Palantir Busts Through Heavy Resistance, Options Trader Hammer Calls

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE:PLTR) announced a partnership Wejo to develop an integrated data ecosystem for the auto industry. The stock is also popular with retail traders and was trending on r/WallStreetBets.

Options traders believe Palantir’s run has just begun on and Thursday hammered bullish call contracts. Many of the traders chose a strike price above the $30 level indicating they see Palantir’s stock filling a gap between $30.61 and $31.26 the stock left behind on Feb. 16.

The traders purchased dozens of contracts totally in the millions. Below is a look at the most notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

At 10:05 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep at the ask of 817 Palantir options with a strike price of $25 expiring on Jan. 20, 2023. The trade represented a $655,234 bullish bet for which the trader paid $8.02 per option contract.

At 10:33 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep at the ask of 200 Palantir options with a strike price of $32 expiring on Jan. 20, 2023. The trade represented a $114,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $5.70 per option contract.

At 11:02 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep at the ask of 1605 Palantir options with a strike price of $32 expiring on Dec. 17. The trade represented a $264,825 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.65 per option contract.

At 12:00 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep at the ask of 671 Palantir options with a strike price of $23 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $362,240 bullish bet for which the trader paid $5.40 per option contract.

See Also: How to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Right Now

The Palantir Chart: On Thursday Palantir bust through a heavy resistance level near the $27.50 mark that had been holding the stock down since Feb. 23. Palantir’s stock has been trading in a steep uptrend making fairly consistent higher highs and higher lows since July 19.

Palantir’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring in at 70%, which puts it into overbought territory and is a sell signal for technical traders. The stock will need to consolidate on the daily chart and put in a higher low to drop the RSI. The higher low could serve as a good entry point for bulls who want to ride the uptrend.

Palantir had above-average volume on Thursday and by mid-afternoon about 79.47 million shares had exchanged hands compared to the average 10-day volume of 41.14 million. Higher than average volume indicates high interest in a stock.

Palantir is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The stock is also trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates overall sentiment is bullish. The 200-day SMA is curling down, however, which could be a potential warning signal for the bulls.

Bulls want to see some consolidation take place and then for big bullish volume to come in and push Palantir’s stock up to make another higher high toward the $30.44 level. If the stock can regain the level as support it could rise up further to fill the overhead gap.

Bears want to see big bearish volume drop Palantir back down below the $27.50 level. If the stock can’t hold the level as support it could fall back down toward the $25.58 mark.

Photo: energepic.com from Pexels