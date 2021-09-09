fbpx

QQQ
-0.73
381.51
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-6020.89
46643.01
-11.43%
DIA
-1.32
352.05
-0.38%
SPY
-1.52
452.43
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.76
146.17
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 0.65
166.64
+ 0.39%

Why This Investor Prefers Penn National Over DraftKings, Sees 'Huge Upside'

byAdam Eckert
September 9, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Prefers Penn National Over DraftKings, Sees 'Huge Upside'

As the NFL season is set to kick off tonight, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss bought Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) over DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), he said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Betting has picked up dramatically ahead of the football season, Weiss said, adding that it's continuing to grow at exponential rates, according to statistics.

PENN VS DKNG: Weiss prefers Penn National over DraftKings because Penn National is profitable.

"I love companies that make money, hate companies that lose money," he said.

Related Link: Penn National Gaming's Debt Overview

Penn National is also backed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is "one of the best marketers I have ever seen," he said.

Portnoy chimed in after Weiss announced that he bought Penn National stock.

The stock is more broad-reaching because the company also owns casinos, giving it extra reopening strength, Weiss noted.

"When the economy does reopen and people start going back, then that will hypercharge the results in this company," he said.

Weiss sees "huge upside" in Penn National stock.

PENN Price Action: Penn National has traded as high as $142 and as low as $52.09 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 2.16% at $84.37 at time of publication.

At publication time, the market cap of Penn National was about $13 billion, while the market cap of DraftKings was about $25 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sports Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, held a webinar Tuesday, in which she provided an updated outlook on financial markets.  CNBC's Becky Quick provided insights Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Key Takeaways:  read more
Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It

Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It

After Dave Portnoy went live Feb. 12 to discuss his most recent trades, speculation swirled over the company in which company he claims to have invested $2.7 million. read more
Boosted By Barstool, Penn National's Stock Passes MGM And $100 Share Price: So What's Next?

Boosted By Barstool, Penn National's Stock Passes MGM And $100 Share Price: So What's Next?

Sports betting continued to be a big story in 2020 even as the sporting world faced major disruptions with scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

'Halftime Report' Long Trades: AbbVie, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed some stocks that they're in and others that they would add to. read more