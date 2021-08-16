Why Apple Stock Could Be Charging Up For A Blue Sky Run

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to release a slew of new products this fall starting with the highly anticipated debut of its iPhone 13 models. The tech giant is also expected to launch updated versions of its AirPods, iPad mini, Apple watches and 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The MacBook Pros, which are expected to launch in November, haven’t been updated since 2019. This year’s versions are expected to have updated designs with mini-LED displays and contain Apple’s new M1X silicon chip.

Apple’s stock looks set to make a blue sky run prior to the release of its new devices, although the overall markets will have to cooperate.

The Apple Chart: Apple made a new all-time high of $150 on July 15 and has spent the past month consolidating the move. The stock has been trading sideways, within about 5% of its all-time high and has settled into a pennant pattern with an apex of Sept. 1. If the pattern is recognized, Apple should break up bullishly or down bearishly from the pennant before that date.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week, Apple tested the support of the ascending trendline in the pennant and held above it. On Thursday the stock bounced from the trendline and printed a big bullish Marubozu candlestick indicating higher prices would come. On Friday Apple tried to break up bullishly from the descending trendline of the pennant but wicked from it.

Friday’s action caused Apple to print a dragonfly doji candlestick which, when at the top of a trend, can indicate a reversal to the downside is in the cards. Technical traders will need Monday’s candle to confirm the pattern. Apple may need to consolidate and trade lower for another day or two before attempting another breakup out of the pennant.

Apple is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The stock is also trading well above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment is bullish.