Watch For These New Product Launches From Apple This Fall: Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is preparing to launch several new products this fall, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, the revamped iPad mini and redesigned MacBook Pros, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

What Happened: Apple will hold multiple events this year, with the first event likely in September, Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Alongside the new iPhone 13 expected to be launched in September, Apple will likely launch third-generation AirPods, an updated iPad mini with thinner borders and complete redesign, and the Apple Watch Series 7 with updated screen technology and a faster processor.

In addition, Gurman noted that Apple’s revamped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the company's in-house M1X chip “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.”

See Also: Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

Why It Matters: Apple’s highly anticipated MacBook Pros are expected to feature mini-LED displays, updated designs, and the M1X Apple silicon chip. The 16-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in November of 2019.

It was reported earlier this year that Apple is planning a major design upgrade to its MacBook Pro range of notebooks for the first time since the 2016 lineup. The new Pro series computers will come equipped with Apple’s own chips instead of the ones made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

In June, Gurman noted that Apple is exploring making future iPads with larger displays that would further blur the lines between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, which is available with up to a 16-inch display.

Apple had said in April it has no plans to merge the iPad and the Mac anytime soon, despite the inclusion of its in-house M1 chip in the latest iPad Pro models.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.1% higher in Friday’s trading at $149.10.