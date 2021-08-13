Clover Health, Palantir, SoFi, Wish, Disney And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreeBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 901 mentions, followed by software company Palantir Technologies with 659 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies and e-commerce company ContextLogic are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 642 and 538 mentions, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), lithium-ion battery maker Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), media and entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and mortgage lender Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Why It Matters: Shares of Clover Health rose in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for the second quarter on Wednesday. Clover Health has 22.47% of its total float held short.

Palantir Technologies reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter, while SoFi Technologies’ shares tumbled in extended trading after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.

ContextLogic’s shares fell in Thursday’s trading session after the company’s loss for the second quarter widened on lower revenues.

Disney reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and also said that Disney+ subscribers doubled from the year-ago period to 116 million.

Rocket Companies reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 10.8% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $9.01, but declined 2.3% in the after-hours session to $8.80.

Palantir Technologies shares closed almost 11.4% higher in the regular trading session at $24.89, but declined 1.6% in the after-hours session to $24.50.

SoFi Technologies shares closed 3.3% higher in the regular trading session at $17.46, but fell almost 11.9% in the after-hours session to $15.39.

