fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

Clover Health, Palantir, SoFi, Wish, Disney And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreeBets Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 12, 2021 10:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clover Health, Palantir, SoFi, Wish, Disney And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreeBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 901 mentions, followed by software company Palantir Technologies with 659 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies and e-commerce company ContextLogic are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 642 and 538 mentions, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), lithium-ion battery maker Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), media and entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and mortgage lender Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

See Also: Why Micron Technology's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Why It Matters: Shares of Clover Health rose in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for the second quarter on Wednesday. Clover Health has 22.47% of its total float held short.

Palantir Technologies reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter, while SoFi Technologies’ shares tumbled in extended trading after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.

ContextLogic’s shares fell in Thursday’s trading session after the company’s loss for the second quarter widened on lower revenues.  

Disney reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and also said that Disney+ subscribers doubled from the year-ago period to 116 million.

Rocket Companies reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 10.8% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $9.01, but declined 2.3% in the after-hours session to $8.80.

Palantir Technologies shares closed almost 11.4% higher in the regular trading session at $24.89, but declined 1.6% in the after-hours session to $24.50.

SoFi Technologies shares closed 3.3% higher in the regular trading session at $17.46, but fell almost 11.9% in the after-hours session to $15.39.

Read Next: Disney Announces Premiere Date For 'Home Alone' Reboot

Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again As It Reports Q2 Revenue Beat; These Are Other Top Trends

Clover Health Investments Corp. read more

Microvast, AMC, Moderna, Clover Health, Pfizer, And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) remains the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

Microvast Top WallStreetBets Interest As Redditors Take On Morgan Stanley; AMC, Clover Health, AMD Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: read more