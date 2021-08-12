fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
365.22
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.75
355.69
-0.21%
SPY
+ 0.14
443.64
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.18
146.66
-0.12%
GLD
-0.32
164.32
-0.19%

Why Clover Health Stock Looks Poised To Smack Shorts: A Technical Analysis

byMelanie Schaffer
August 12, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Clover Health Stock Looks Poised To Smack Shorts: A Technical Analysis

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is under r/WallStreetBets’ spotlight again after printing second-quarter earnings. The Medicare advantage provider reported a whopping $412 million in revenue, more than double the consensus estimate of $205.4 million.

Clover was soaring 20% toward the $10 mark early Thursday morning. Although Clover respectably printed a blowout quarter, and the share price could go much higher due to that, the stock also has bizarre characteristics that have helped to make it a short squeeze candidate in the past.

Between June 7 to July 9 Clover Health soared about 205% from $9.35 to an all-time high of $28.85. Like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) back in January, Clover’s underlying statistics appeal to retail traders looking to squeeze short sellers:

  • Small Float: Clover has a relatively small float of just 112.38 million shares.
  • Ownership Levels: Clover has an unbelievable 119.64% of its float tied up in the hands of insiders and institutions with 95.06% of its shares held by institutions and 24.58% by insiders.
  • Short Interest: 25.26 million shares, meaning 22.47% of its total float, is held short although this number has dropped from 35.89 million in June.

See Also: How to Buy Clover Health Stock

The Clover Health Chart: After Clover’s parabolic run in June the stock sold off over 72% and found a bottom at the $7.84 mark. For the past 20 trading days, Clover has held above the level and traded in a tight sideways pattern under $8.99.

There has been low volume in Clover’s stock during the sideways trading, indicating a lack of both sellers and buyers. Often when a security’s volume drops off for an extended period of time, either huge bearish or bullish volume comes in to break it from the sideways pattern.

Clover closed Wednesday just below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, which is bearish. If Clover trades above the $8.70 area on Thursday it will be above both commonly followed EMAs and the short-term sentiment will be bullish.

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is a tool used to measure overall sentiment in a stock, is at about the $10.50 area. If Clover trades below the SMA, overall sentiment is bearish; if the stock is able to clear the level, the sentiment will shift to bullish.

If Clover’s stock gaps up on Thursday, traders will want to see whether big bullish volume comes in to hold the stock at its opening price or drive it higher. If the gap up is followed by big bearish selling volume the gap may fill.

Clover Health’s closest support and resistance levels are at $7.84, $8.99, $9.94 and $11.52.

clov_aug._12.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again As It Reports Q2 Revenue Beat; These Are Other Top Trends

Clover Health Investments Corp. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Blink Charging, Palantir, Clover Health Or Bumble?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. read more

Microvast, AMC, Moderna, Clover Health, Pfizer, And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) remains the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more