Hot Stock Palantir Technologies Gets Hotter After Q2 Earnings, Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 49% year-on-year to $375.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $353.23 million.
  • Revenue Drivers: U.S. commercial revenue grew 90% Y/Y. Palantir added 20 customers, growing 13% Q/Q. Commercial customer count increased 32% Q/Q.
  • Palantir closed 62 deals of $1 million or more, of which 30 contracts were worth $5 million or more and 21 deals at $10 million or above.
  • Margins: The adjusted operating margin expanded 2,000 bps to 31% as the costs rose 52.5% Y/Y. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose 1,900 bps to 32%.
  • Palantir held $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $23 million in operating cash flow and $50 million in adjusted free cash flow.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.04 beat the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • Outlook: Palantir sees Q3 revenue of $385 million above the analyst consensus of $376 million. It considers an adjusted operating margin of 22%.
  • Palantir raised FY21 adjusted free cash flow outlook to $300 million+ from $150 million+.
  • It continues to see annual revenue growth of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 9.13% at $24.39 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

