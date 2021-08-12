fbpx

QQQ
-1.56
367.77
-0.42%
DIA
-0.76
355.70
-0.21%
SPY
-0.91
444.69
-0.21%
TLT
-0.52
147.00
-0.35%
GLD
-0.48
164.48
-0.29%

Why Micron Technology's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
August 12, 2021 10:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $105 to $75.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore noted 'While we have been impressed by the structural improvements at the company, and we see limited downside, we see the stock as effectively rangebound in an environment where DRAM prices start to decline.'

The analyst also noted 'August quarter results should still have upside, and that could persist into November. But the 35% increase in DRAM prices in the last two quarters, with further modest increase expected through year end, creates risks of a steeper decline next year, given the elevated state of customer inventories in some markets. '

Micron Technology designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.

Micron's stock was trading about 7.4% lower at $69.50 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.96 and a 52-week low of $42.25.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Micron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading lower on Thursday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. A report also mentioned that DRAM and NAND flash currently has an oversupply until the first half of 2021, according to the president of Apacer Technology. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Micron Technology to Equal-Weight, Announces $75 Price Target

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announces $75 price target. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021

Upgrades read more