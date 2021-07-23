Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $12M In Zoom, Continues Shedding Stakes In Alibaba Rivals Tencent, JD

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 32,807 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.85 million, in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Shares of the video calling company closed 2.39% higher at $361.39 on Thursday.

Doubling Down On Zoom: The popular ETF money managing firm bought the shares of Zoom via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF(NYSE:ARKW). No other Ark Invest ETF holds shares of Zoom.

Zoom is stepping up efforts to boost presence in phone calling services as it looks to diversify beyond video-calling. The San Jose, California-based Zoom is among Wood’s bets that have done well amid the rush to work and learn from home during the pandemic last year.

Together the two ETFs held 3.5 million shares, worth $1.24 billion, in Zoom ahead of Thursday’s trades.

Divesting From China: Wood has been gradually shedding stakes in Chinese tech companies Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), which are rivals to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE:BABA).

The New York-based investment firm sold 11,900 shares, estimated to be worth about $828,716, in Tencent via five of its six active ETFs.

Tencent shares closed 0.36% lower at $69.64 on Thursday.

The investment firm deployed ARKK to sell Tencent shares on Thursday and nearly exited the entire stake from the innovation ETF.

The five ETFs held a total of 4.87 million shares, worth $355 million, in Tencent ahead of Thursday’s trade.

Ark Invest also shed 7,186 shares, estimated to be worth about $545,849, in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

JD shares closed 0.28% lower at $75.91 on Thursday.

Ark Invest holds shares in JD.com via four of its six active ETFs but deployed the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell the shares. After Thursday’s trade, ARKX has nearly sold all the shares that it held in JD.com.

Ahead of Thursday’s trade, the four ETFs held 5.36 million, worth $404 million in JD.com.

Some of the other key buys on Thursday included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) and sells included Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).